Awaiting JEE Result? Check Top Ranking IITs, NITs as per NIRF 2021

IIT-Madras is the best engineering institute in India, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021. The NIRF 2021 was launched Today - September 9 by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. IIT-Madras is not only the best engineering college but is also the best higher educational institution across India. IIT-Madras has become the best performing institute in India for the third time in a row

As the admission process to various engineering colleges has been started, students can check the list of top engineering institutes across the country on the basis of NIRF ranking. Admission to these institutes is offered on the basis of the national-level and state-level engineering entrance exams. The list is dominated by various IITs that grabbed 8 out of the top 10 spots in the ranking. Last year there was only one NIT in the top 10 which has now doubled with two NITs making an entry in the top 10.

NIRF 2021: Best Engineering Colleges in India

Rank 1: IIT-Madras

Rank 2: IIT-Delhi

Rank 3: IIT-Bombay

Rank 4: IIT-Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT-Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT-Guwahati

Rank 8: IIT-Hyderabad

Rank 9: NIT Tiruchirapalli

Rank 10: NIT Surathkal

NIRF 2020: Top Engineering Colleges

Check out the list of top 15 engineering institutes in NIRF Ranking 2020

Rank 1: IIT Madras

Rank 2: IIT Delhi

Rank 3: IIT Bombay

Rank 4: IIT Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT Guwahati

Rank 8: IIT Hyderabad

Rank 9: NIT Tiruchirappalli

Rank 10: IIT Indore

Rank 11: IIT-BHU, Varanasi

Rank 12: IIT (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad

Rank 13: NIT Karnataka, Surathkal

Rank 14: Anna University, Chennai

Rank 15- Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)

These institutes are ranked on the basis of five parameters that include teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception. These parameters broadly cover the student strength, faculty-student ratio, faculty experience and merit, financial resources and their utilization, published works and grants by the college and the overall professional environment offered by the institution.

They also measure the quality of examinations and the number of PhD graduates affiliated with the institution, demography as well as the percentage of women, socially challenged students, and the physically disabled students and academic peers and employers.

