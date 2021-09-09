Awaiting JEE Result? Check Top Ranking IITs, NITs as per NIRF 2021

IIT-Madras is the best engineering institute in India, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021. The NIRF 2021 was launched Today - September 9 by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. IIT-Madras is not only the best engineering college but is also the best higher educational institution across India. IIT-Madras has become the best performing institute in India for the third time in a row
NIRF Ranking 2021 Live updates
As the admission process to various engineering colleges has been started, students can check the list of top engineering institutes across the country on the basis of NIRF ranking. Admission to these institutes is offered on the basis of the national-level and state-level engineering entrance exams. The list is dominated by various IITs that grabbed 8 out of the top 10 spots in the ranking. Last year there was only one NIT in the top 10 which has now doubled with two NITs making an entry in the top 10.
NIRF 2021: Best Engineering Colleges in India
Rank 1: IIT-Madras
Rank 2: IIT-Delhi
Rank 3: IIT-Bombay
Rank 4: IIT-Kanpur
Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 6: IIT-Roorkee
Rank 7: IIT-Guwahati
Rank 8: IIT-Hyderabad
Rank 9: NIT Tiruchirapalli
Rank 10: NIT Surathkal
NIRF 2020: Top Engineering Colleges
Check out the list of top 15 engineering institutes in NIRF Ranking 2020
Rank 1: IIT Madras
Rank 2: IIT Delhi
Rank 3: IIT Bombay
Rank 4: IIT Kanpur
Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 6: IIT Roorkee
Rank 7: IIT Guwahati
Rank 8: IIT Hyderabad
Rank 9: NIT Tiruchirappalli
Rank 10: IIT Indore
Rank 11: IIT-BHU, Varanasi
Rank 12: IIT (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad
Rank 13: NIT Karnataka, Surathkal
Rank 14: Anna University, Chennai
Rank 15- Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)
These institutes are ranked on the basis of five parameters that include teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception. These parameters broadly cover the student strength, faculty-student ratio, faculty experience and merit, financial resources and their utilization, published works and grants by the college and the overall professional environment offered by the institution.
They also measure the quality of examinations and the number of PhD graduates affiliated with the institution, demography as well as the percentage of women, socially challenged students, and the physically disabled students and academic peers and employers.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here