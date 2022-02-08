Award-winning US Teacher Says India's Trailblazing' Education Innovators Deserves Recognition

A US teacher who helped make college education accessible to the low-income, first-generation American, immigrant and refugee students, has said that Indian entrepreneurs, educators and research organisations deserve recognition for their innovative solutions to rebuild education systems during the pandemic.

Keishia Thorpe is an English teacher at International High School Langley Park in Maryland, US, won the USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize in November, 2021, after being selected from over 8,000 teachers in 121 countries.

Thorpe has called on India’s trailblazing’ entrepreneurs, nonprofits and research organisations to apply for the 2022 Klaus J. Jacobs Best Practice Prizes so that educators around the world learn about the innovative solutions they have developed to help transform education practices for the better as the sector recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Awarded every other year, the Klaus J. Jacobs Best Practice Prizes honour outstanding achievement and practice in advancing quality education. Applications for this year’s entries close on February 10. “India is full of talented change-makers. Its education community has the creativity to come up with innovative and scalable solutions that could help rebuild education the world over," Thorpe said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.