AWES Result 2020: Army Public School Teacher Result to be Released on Dec 2 at aps-csb.in

The Army Public School will be releasing Army Public School Teacher Result 2020 today. The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) Result 2020 of the online exam for the Online Screening Test for recruitment to the post of PGT, TGT, and PRT will be declared at aps-csb.in.

Those candidates who need to check the AWES Result 2020, can do so by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at aps-csb.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads Army Public School Teacher Result

Step 3: Now, enter application number and date of birth

Step 4: Result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download the result page or take a print out of the same page for your future reference

The selection process includes three stages - Screening Exam, Interview, and Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency. Army Public School CSB Exam 2020 was conducted on November 21 and November 22. The registration for the exam was held from October 1 to October 20. Those candidates who qualified for the examination will be eligible for appearing for the next stage of selection during the interview round. Those candidates who pass the interview round will be asked to appear for a skill test

The screening test will be conducted online and the ones who qualify through this exam will be given a Score Card. This scorecard provides the candidate picks up a teaching job within three years from the date of passing the screening exam. The teaching needs to be in any CBSE affiliated school for a continuous duration of at least one year.