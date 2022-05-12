AWS Launch NEP Accelerator to Train Indian Education Institutes in Digital Readiness

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) in collboaration with Apeejay Education on Thursday launched National Education Policy Accelerator Program (NEPAP). The programme aims to help Indian academic institutions offer digital workshops to education institutes to help them use technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

While the AWS will drive these workshops based on the Amazon Working Backwards innovation methodology, Apeejay Education will also bring expertise on the use cases of digital solutions in the education sector, and support with testing the solutions to extend the reach to other institutions across India.

The accelerator program will also create the ‘NEP Solution Finder’, a catalog of NEP 2020-aligned technology solutions developed by EdTechs in India. The NEP Solution Finder will list solutions tailor-made for the education sector, covering aspects such as digital transformation, administrative services, governance reform services, academic and curriculum restructuring, financial restructuring, local language support, among others.

The application process for the programme is currently open. Interested institutes can apply at nepaccelerator.com by June 30. The programme is also open for edtech platforms. It will be run in different batches.

“There is a clear need today to help institutions identify and define problem statements, develop digital solutions, test their efficacies in fail-safe environments, and scale the solutions for the benefit of the education sector," Aditya Berlia, co–promoter, Apeejay Education.

The accelerator program will also help academic institutions to publish whitepapers to amplify successful and replicable implementation models and solutions. This will encourage best practices on the implementation of NEP 2020, and in the creation of a knowledge repository.

“By bringing together academic institutions and Indian EdTechs, the accelerator programme will help in the experimentation and development of cloud-based solutions scaled for India’s education sector, and aligned to the NEP 2020 vision,” said Sunil PP, lead—education, space, and nonprofits, AISPL, AWS India

