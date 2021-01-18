AYUSH 3rd Round Counselling to Begin Tomorrow, Aspirants to Register at aaccc.gov.in

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee has announced to begin the third round of AYUSH counselling 2020 from January 19 onwards. All the candidates who have qualified NEET 2020 and are eligible to apply for the third round of AYUSH counselling 2020 at aaccc.gov.in on or before January 23 till 5 pm. Candidates are requested to ensure the eligibility criteria and other details regarding AYUSH 3rd round Counselling 2020.

AYUSH counselling is conducted to offer admission to various UG courses including BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses under the all-India quota seats at all the participating institutes across the country.

AYUSH 3rd round counselling 2020: Important dates

Online registration/payment and choice filling - January 19 to January 23, 2021

Choice locking - January 24, 2021, from 10 am to 5 pm

Declaration of seat allotment list - January 27, 2021

Reporting to allotted college/institutes - January 28, 2021

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.inStep 2: On the homepage, click on the tab for UG counsellingStep 3: A new page willopen.Click on the new registration tab and enter the required details and submitStep 4: After the completion of AYUSH counselling registration, a user id and password will be sent to the candidates’ registered contact details. Now, candidates will have to log in using the registered user id and password to fill in the application formStep 5. Fill in the AYUSH counselling application form, enter your seat preferences and make the payment of counselling fee

AACCC will release the seat allotment list 2020 on the basis of the preferences made in the counselling application form and the NEET 2020 rank. The Ministry of AYUSH has also published an official notification regarding the eligibility criteria to apply for AYUSH counselling 2020. As per the official notification, it is mandatory for all the aspirants seeking admission through AYUSH counselling to obtain minimum marks of 40percentile in NEET2020. However, candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes are given a relaxation of 10 percentile, which means they need to have at 30th percentile in NEET 2020. Click on the link to read the notification.