AYUSH Counseling 2020 for NEET Qualified Candidates Begins at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has started the counseling process for NEET qualified candidates from November 26 onwards. Interested candidates, who are eligible for AYUSH counselling 2020, will have to register themselves at AACCC UG 2020. The registration window for first-round will be available till 5 pm on December 1 and fee payment can be done till 12 noon on December 2.

The committee has already announced the AYUSH counseling 2020 schedule on the official website at aaccc.gov.in. One who will have to complete the registration within the stipulated date and time, only they will be allowed to participate in the process.

[hq]AYUSH Counseling 2020: How to register -[/hq]

[hans][hstep]Step 1: Visit the official website of AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee at aaccc.gov.in[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 2: Click on the AYUSH counseling registration 2020 link[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 3: Enter all the required details correctly in the specified columns and submit[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 4: Upload all the required documents in the specified format[/hstep]

[hstep]Step 5: Make the payment and click submit[/hstep][/hans]

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable registration counseling fees along with refundable security money at the time of registration. Once the registration for AYUSH counseling 2020 is done, AACCC will conduct the choice filling and locking process on December 2 till 5 pm followed by the release of AYUSH seat allotment list 2020 on December 4.

Those candidates whose name will be there in first round seat allotment list will have to report to the allotted institute/college on December 5 with all the required documents to complete the further admission process. As per the guidelines released by AACCC, candidates willing to participate in 2nd round counseling will have to fill fresh choices. The AACCC will conduct the second round on December 22 and the result will be declared on December 30.