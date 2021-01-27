AYUSH NEET Counselling 2020 Mop-Up Round Result to be Announced Today

The result of the AYUSH mop-up round counselling will be released today, January 27, by the All India AYUSH Counselling Committee (AACCC). All the candidates who had registered for the mop-up round of AYUSH NEET counselling 2020 will be able to download their results from www.aaccc.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates will be required to download their allotment letters by using their login credentials. In addition to this, candidates must report to the allotted institutes for admission between January 28 and February 8, 2021.

AYUSH NEET Counselling Result: Steps To Download Allotment Letter

Step 1: Visit the official website - aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to ‘UG counselling’ section

Step 3: Under the ‘Online Services’ tab, click on the link that reads ‘allotment letter download’

Step 4: Select the round, enter your roll number, date of birth and the security pin

Step 5: Submit. Download the AYUSH counselling 2020 allotment letter

Step 6: Take its printout for future use

As per the order, both-- fresh candidates and registered candidates-- who have not been allotted a seat in any of the rounds of AYUSH NEET 2020 counselling were allowed to apply for the mop-up round.

AYUSH NEET Counselling Result Cut-Offs Reduced

In the latest, the Ministry of AYUSH had reduced the NEET 2020 cut-off score for admission into Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homeopathy programmes.

As per the official notification, the new cut-off scores for AYUSH admissions are:

· Unreserved category: 720-147

· SC/ST/OBC: 146-113

· PwD category: 146-129

· PwD candidates who are also SC/ST/OBC: 128-113

Considering the requests from several students, the authorities have decided to reduce the AYUSH NEET 2020 cut-off scores.

For general category candidates, NEET 2020 cut-off has been reduced to 40th percentile, while for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories and PH students, the cut-off has been reduced to 30th and 35th percentile, respectively. The reduced NEET 2021 cut-off will be taken into account for central and state-wise admissions.