AYUSH NEET Counselling Round 3 Registration Starts, Check More Details at aaccc.gov.in

The third round of registration for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) counselling 2020 started from Tuesday, January 19. The entire process will be conducted by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) through online registrations at aaccc.gov.in.

In order to register for the AYUSH NEET Counselling Round 3, follow these steps:

Step 1: Log on to aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: click on UG counselling tab on the homepage

Step 3: you will be directed to a new page wherein you will have to click on the ‘new registration’

Step 4: complete the registration to generate login credentials

Step 5: once done, log in and fill the application form with accurate information.

In order to be eligible for the AYUSH counselling, the candidate will have to score a minimum of 40th percentile in NEET 2020 exam. This guideline has been issued by the Ministry of Ayush. Those aspirants have qualified for the exam will have to be online registered for admission to BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS seats under the all-India quota.

The officials have clarified the criteria for those belonging to SC, ST and OBC in a statement that reads, “However, in respect of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the minimum marks shall be at 30th percentile. In respect of candidates with benchmark disabilities specified under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the minimum marks shall be at 35th percentile for Un-Reserved (UR) Category and 30th percentile for SC/ST/OBC.”

The qualified candidates for the mop-up round of AYUSH counselling will have to report for admissions between January 28 and February 8. Aspirants will have the option of choosing the college till January 24. By January 27 the result will be declared and the process of reporting to the colleges will start from the very next day.