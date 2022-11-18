AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, How to Check

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has declared the seat allotment results for round 1 of counselling for undergraduate courses today. Candidates can view the results at the official website, aaccc.gov.in. They will have to report to the assigned colleges between November 18 and 25 to complete their admission process.

AYUSH counselling has been divided into four rounds: round 1, round 2, mop up round, and stray vacancy round. The second round of counselling is slated to begin on December 1 and will conclude on December 17. Thereafter, a mop-up round will commence on December 23 and end on January 6, 2023. This will be followed by the stray vacancy round, which will begin on January 10 and end on January 24.

Also read| Ayush Admission Scam: UP STF Arrests 12 Accused

AYUSH seat allotment result 2022: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Round 1 seat allotment result’ tab.

Step 3: Enter your login information, such as your registration number and password.

Step 4: Go through the list and download it for future use.

NEET UG-qualified candidates had to register on the official website in order to take part in the AACCC counselling. The process was open only for candidates who had qualified for the NEET UG 2022. The registration window for AYUSH counselling round 1 opened on November 10.

This counselling is being held for those candidates who want to enrol in the above courses available in the Indian medical colleges and institutions of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Naturopathy, and Homeopathy.

AACCC had previously released the provisional result of NEET UG counselling round 1. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, within a stipulated time. The AACCC administers counselling for 15 per cent of all India quota seats and seats of central and deemed universities, among others. The counselling is being conducted for admissions into BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS programmes.

Read all the Latest Education News here