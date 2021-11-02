Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: UGC Asks Colleges to Organise Seminar on Lesser-known Freedom Fighters

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written a letter to colleges and universities across the country to organise seminars on the lesser-known freedom fighters and historical events as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. It is in continuation with the commission’s guidelines to colleges and universities to organize activities and programs to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.

“All the higher educational institutions and their affiliated colleges/institutes are requested to organize seminars on these personalities /events to coincide at an appropriate time coinciding with the given event,” UGC secretary PK Thakur said in a letter dated November 1.

A schedule prepared by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, containing the details of birthdays of lesser-known freedom fighters and events has also been shared by the Ministry of Education with higher educational institutes. UGC has also provided the list of freedom fighters and which state they belong to.

For the past few months, UGC has been rolling out activities for higher educational institutions as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Commencing on March 22, the 75-week long campaign Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will continue up to August 15, 2023.

Recently, the commission had invited applications for 75 “young creative minds” interested in various categories of filmmaking including direction and cinematography among others. Candidates will be selected by a panel of filmmaking experts will get the opportunity to participate in activities during the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The event will be held between November 20 and 28.

Last month, UGC had requested colleges to avoid the use of single-use plastics and reduce the use of plastics on campus. The guidelines also asked colleges to carry out awareness drives workshops on the harmful impacts of single-use plastics and install necessary alternative facilities like water units to avoid the use of plastic.

UGC’s directives are coming in observance of the 75 week-long campaign Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. It is aimed at celebrating the achievements of the country and its people.

