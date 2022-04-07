Azim Premji University Admissions Begins: Apply Till April 20 at azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in

The Azim Premji University has started the registration process for 2022 admissions to various undergraduate programmes. Students can apply for the National Entrance Test (NET) 2022 exam online through the official website of the university at azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in. The last date to submit applications is April 20. The National Entrance Test for the admission into the college will be held in May 22 while the personal interviews will take place in June 2022. The admit cards for the entrance test will be released a week before the exam.

The selection of the students will be on the basis of the National Entrance Test followed by a personal interview. For the three-year BSc and BA programmes and dual degrees in science and education, the entrance test will consist of two parts. The part-1 will consist of multiple-choice questions on the English language and quantitative reasoning. The part-2 will have a written component with data analysis, essay writing and problem-solving. Students who successfully clear the entrance test will be required to go through an online personal interview.

Advertisement

Azim Premji: Eligibility criteria

Age: In order to be eligible to apply, the students must be older than 19 years of age as on July 1, 2022.

Education: Students who wish to apply to any of the undergraduate courses must have passed Class 12 in any recognised Indian board with at least 50 percent marks. Students who are writing their final Class 12 exams before July 2022 can also apply. Students who have completed their Class 12 from a foreign board with grades equivalent to at least 50 percent marks are also eligible to apply for the programmes.

Azim Premji Admissions: How to apply?

Step – 1 Visit the official website of Azim Premji University. https://azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/

Step – 2 Click on ‘Apply Now’ under undergraduate programmes.

Step – 3 Register yourself by giving the basic details.

Step – 4 Log in using your credentials and fill out the application form.

Step – 5 Proceed to pay the application fee of Rs 500 and submit the application.

Step – 6 Save the application form for future reference.

The various undergraduate courses offered by the university are dual degree in Science and Education, BA in economics, BSc in biology, BSc in physics, BSc in mathematics, BA in philosophy, BA in english and BA in history.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.