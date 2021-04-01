B-school Aspirants Prefer On-campus Learning, Women Worst hit: Study

Three in four (73 per cent) international candidates planning to pursue an MBA outside their country of citizenship prefers on-campus learning despite the pandemic, revealed a recent survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC).

According to the Council’s 2021 mba.com Prospective Students Survey Report over 40 per cent of international candidates surveyed expressed their wish to work outside their country of citizenship. The opportunities to live and work abroad explain why international candidates (70 per cent) are more likely to not change their original plans compared to domestic candidates (52 per cent) amidst this global pandemic.

The study also revealed that women candidates are more receptive to online learning than men. As they have been shouldered with more responsibility during the pandemic, they found it convenient to complete the higher proportion of their degree online. The report reveals that many women remain undeterred and are planning to pursue higher education despite having unfavourable situations.

The survey also suggests the surge in demand for Graduate Management Education (GME) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 58% of candidates have revealed to pursue a graduate business degree due to the economic crisis. However, over a third of the prospective candidates which is nearly 37% reportedly seeking GME to be more skilled and career-ready.

As per the GMAC report, over 7 million candidates have visited mba.com from last year to explore business school options, prepare and register for exams, and get advice on the admissions process.

Talking about the same Soojin Kwon, GMAC Board director said, “COVID-19 has fundamentally disrupted the future of work and the skills that are required for future success”. He added that business schools are fully aware of the need to upgrade their professional and leadership skills to meet the demands of the rapidly changing workplace.