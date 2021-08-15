Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Admissions 2021 Open, Here's How to Apply

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Admissions 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the entrance exam for admissions to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2021-22. The exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. Interested candidates can apply at apply bbauet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in.

The registration process began on August 14 and will remain open till September 6. The fee payment window will remain open till September 7. The date of the entrance exam, however, is yet to be announced. Candidates appearing in the final exams can also apply.

The exam will be an objective-type exam comprising of multiple-choice questions (MCQ). There are 40 postgraduate, 15 undergraduate, one five-year integrated programme, one diploma course offered through the entrance test.

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Admissions 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Login using details

Step 4: Fill form, upload documents

Step 5: Pay fee

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Admissions 2021: Fee

Students will have to pay Rs 1000 as fee for females and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD candidates and transgender the fee will be Rs 500.

