Banaras Hindu University Launches BTech in Dairy Technology, Food Technology

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will now offer four-year Bachelor of Technology courses in Dairy Technology and Food Technology. These courses will fall under the Dairy Science and Food Technology department of the varsity. The courses will be offered from the upcoming academic session 2021-22.

The dairy and food technology industry is growing at a rate of 20 per cent and there is a need for having a trained workforce in the area. The new BTech programmes are introduced to fill this gap, said BHU.

“The main aim of introducing these courses is to ensure that the status of the agricultural sciences department gets even better. This will add to the prestige of the university and will also help in better ranking," the varsity said in an official statement.

These courses will follow the recommendations and guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). ICAR has already given the status of Institution of Eminence to the department of Agriculture Science at BHU. The Dairy Science and Food Technology department of the university is headed by professor Dinesh Chandra Rai.

For admission to BTech and BPharma, BHU accepts the JEE Main scores. For BSc Nursing, admission is granted on the basis of an entrance exam for BA, BCom, BSc courses, which takes place on the basis of the Banaras Hindu University Undergraduate Entrance Test (BHU UET).

