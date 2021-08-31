Banaras Hindu University to Start Offline Classes For Final Year Students From Sept 1

The Banaras Hindu University has decided to resume offline classes on campus from September 1.

According to the Banaras Hindu University administration, the offline classes will only resume the final year of students of postgraduate and undergraduate courses.

Dr Rajesh Singh, Public Relations Officer, Banaras Hindu University, told the media that the University administration has decided to resume offline classes from September 1. “The offline classes will be conducted only for the final year students.”

He further said that following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is mandatory for students attending offline classes. “It will be mandatory for students to wear masks and follow proper social distance in the University campus,” Singh said.

The Banaras Hindu University administration will also allocate hostel rooms to the final year students. “All our hostel rooms are being sanitised. As final year students join the offline classes, they will be provided with hostel rooms,” said Singh.

The BHU PRO added that each student will be allotted a single room. “The University has decided to allot single rooms to the students so that the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour could be followed strictly,” said Singh.

Singh further said that students have been informed about the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour guidelines to be followed during their hostel stay and mess area. “We have also taken several steps so that Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is followed even in mess and common rooms,” adds Singh.

He said that classes will be in Hybrid mode — a mix of both online and offline mode — for the final year students. The classes for first and second-year students, for now at least, will continue online.

“The university administration will analyse the Covid-19 situation and then see if classes for the first year and second-year students can also be allowed," added Singh.

