Bangalore University Erroneously Awards 73 Marks Out of 70 in Semester Exams

Bangalore University has erroneously awarded 73 marks to a student in a 70 marks exam. The error happened in BCom third semester exams that were conducted in December 2021 for the travel agency and tour operator exam. The matter was highlighted by students who saw marks obtained by the topper.

Now, students are alleging that the assessment process has been erroneous. Those who were anticipating good marks have found it hard to pass the test while some have been generously awarded marks, claim students. The varsity is yet to comment on the matter.

The varsity has, however, has not made any statement in this regard yet.

Recently, Viva Bharti University was also in news for awarding 367 marks to a student in 100 marks exam. This happened in the MEd entrance test. Some candidates received 196 marks while many others obtained 151 marks in the 100 marks exam.

In the University of Madras, 117 people were impersonated as students took their online exam only to obtain a degree without enrolling at university. The exams had gone online due to the pandemic. At MU the scam came to light when some students who had written and cleared the exam in December approached the university to get their degree certificate. The staff found that the student was never enrolled at the university nor paid any exam fee to them.

About Bangalore University

Bangalore University is one of the largest varsities of Asia. It was established in July 1964 as an offshoot of the University of Mysore public state university located in Bangalore, Karnataka, India. The university, now, is a part of the Association of Indian Universities, Association of Commonwealth Universities and affiliated with University Grants Commission.

