Bank Note Press Recruitment 2021: Apply for 135 Vacancies, Salaries up to Rs 95,000

Bank Note Press, Dewas has announced recruitment 2021 for various posts including junior technician, junior assistant, secretarial assistant and supervisor. The details of the BNP Recruitment Drive 2021 will be made available on May 12 on the official website at bnpdewas.spmcil.com.

The online application process for BNP Recruitment 2021 will commence from the same date and will conclude on June 11. A total of 135 vacancies will be announced for this recruitment drive. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates.

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the online exam and skill test.

BNP recruitment 2021: Post-wise vacancy details

— Welfare Officer - 01

— Supervisor - 02

— Junior Office Assistant - 15

— Junior Technician - 113

— Secretarial Assistant - 01

— Junior Office Assistant - 03

BNP recruitment 2021: Salary

The applicants qualifying all the selection process will be appointed at the abovementioned posts at a monthly remuneration of Rs 21,540 to Rs 95,910, depending on the nature of their job.

BNP recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are different for each of the posts.

Welfare Officer - Graduate Degree or diploma in social science from any recognized university along with adequate knowledge of Hindi as also of the language spoken by the majority of the workers in the factory to which he is to be attached.

Supervisor/ Junior Technician (Ink Factory)/Junior Technician (Printing) - Full-time Diploma in Dyestuff Technology/ Paint Technology/ Surface Coating Technology/ Printing Ink Technology/Printing Technology with first division.

Junior Office Assistant - Graduate degree with at least 55% marks and computer knowledge with typing speed of 40 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi.

Junior Technician - Full-time ITI certificate in relevant trades along with one-year NAC certificate from NCVT.

Secretarial Assistant - Graduate with at least 55% marks along with knowledge of computer. Applicants must know stenography in English or Hindi at 80 wpm in English or 40 wpm in Hindi.

