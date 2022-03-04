Bank Note Press Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for 81 Posts, Salary up to Rs 67,390

The Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP) has invited applications to fill various vacant posts of junior technicians. Candidates can apply online through the official website of BNP, Dewas — bnpdewas.spmcil.com. The last date to submit the applications is March 28 till 23:59.

Bank Note Press Recruitment 2022: Vacancy

Candidates can apply for a total of 81 vacant posts. These include 60 posts for junior technician (ink factory), 19 for junior technician (printing), and 2 posts for junior technician (electrical/IT) junior technician (Mechanical/AC).

Bank Note Press Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

To be eligible to apply, the candidate must be between 18 and 25 years of age. Candidates are required to have a full-time ITI certificate in respective disciplines along with one year National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) from National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).

Bank Note Press Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bank Note Press, Dewas (BNP), and open the career page.

Step 2: Now, look for ‘Recruitment for various posts’ and click ‘Apply online’.

Step 3: Next choose the ‘Click here for new registration’ tab and enter basic details to register yourself. Note the provisional registration number and password generated displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form carefully by giving all the necessary details and click ‘Validate your details’.

Step 5: Next, click the ‘Save & Next’ button and upload all the required documents as per the guidelines.

Step 6: Click on ‘Complete Registration’ after filling in all the details.

Step 7: Next, proceed to pay the application fee.

Step 8: Download and take a print out of the filled form for further use

Bank Note Press Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 600 for unreserved, OBC, and EWS category candidates. Whereas, the intimation charges for SC, ST, Ex-SM, and PWD category candidates is Rs 200.

Bank Note Press Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection of candidates will be based on an online examination. The online examination will be conducted in April or May 2022. The online exam will consist of 5 tests with a total weightage of 125 marks. The subjects of the tests include technical, professional knowledge, general awareness, English language, logical reasoning, and quantitative aptitude. The total number of questions will be 100 and the duration of the exam will be 120 minutes.

To clear the exam, unreserved and EWS category candidates will have to secure a minimum of 55 per cent marks to get on the merit list. Whereas, OBC category and SC, ST category candidates are required to score a minimum of 50 per cent and 45 per cent marks, respectively. The selection will be only on a merit basis and no interviews will be conducted.

Bank Note Press Recruitment 2022: Salary

Upon successful selection, the candidate can draw a salary between Rs 18,780 and Rs 67,390.

