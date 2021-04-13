Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Here's How to Apply for 511 Managerial Posts

Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited applications for various managerial posts on a contractual basis of five years. The details of the vacancies are available at bankofbaroda.in . A total of 511 seats have been announced for this BOB recruitment drive 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the same on the official website on or before April 29.

The selection of candidates will be based on a shortlisting and subsequent round of personal interviews or group discussion. The details of vacancies, the application process, and eligibility criteria are provided below.

Sr. Relationship Managers- 407

E-Relationship Managers- 50

Territory Heads- 44

Group Heads- 6

Product Head Investment and Research-1

Head Operations and Technology-1

Digital Sales Manager- 1

IT Functional Analyst Manager- 1

Candidates applying for any of the posts, must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised/approved University/institute across the country.The upper age limit is different for each of the posts. The posts wise age limit is given below

Sr. Relationship Managers — 24 years to 35 years

E-Relationship Managers — 23 years to 35 years

Territory Heads — 27 years to 40 years

Group Heads — 31 years to 45 years

Product Head Investment and Research — 28 years to 45 years

Head Operations and Technology — 31 years to 45 years

Digital Sales Manager — 26 years to 40 years

IT Functional Analyst Manager — 26 years to 35 years

Step 1. Visit the official career portal of BOB at www.bankofbaroda.co.in/Careers.html

Step 2. Go to the ‘Current Opportunities’ tab and click on the application link for ‘Recruitment for Wealth Management Services Department’

Step 3. Key in the required details to register yourself

Step 4. A registration number and password will be sent to the registered contact details. save that and proceed further

Step 5. Complete the application form and pay the application fee of Rs 600

Step 6. Download confirmation page

Selected candidates will get a fixed salary depending on their qualifications, experience, overall suitability, and last drawn salary.

