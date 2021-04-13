Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2021: Here's How to Apply for 511 Managerial Posts

The selection of candidates will be based on a shortlisting and subsequent round of personal interviews or group discussion. The details of vacancies, the application process, and eligibility criteria are provided below.BOB Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Sr. Relationship Managers- 407
E-Relationship Managers- 50
Territory Heads- 44
Group Heads- 6
Product Head Investment and Research-1
Head Operations and Technology-1
Digital Sales Manager- 1
IT Functional Analyst Manager- 1BOB recruitment 2021: Eligibility CriteriaEducational Qualification: Candidates applying for any of the posts, must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised/approved University/institute across the country.Age Limit: The upper age limit is different for each of the posts. The posts wise age limit is given below
Sr. Relationship Managers — 24 years to 35 years
E-Relationship Managers — 23 years to 35 years
Territory Heads — 27 years to 40 years
Group Heads — 31 years to 45 years
Product Head Investment and Research — 28 years to 45 years
Head Operations and Technology — 31 years to 45 years
Digital Sales Manager — 26 years to 40 years
IT Functional Analyst Manager — 26 years to 35 yearsBOB recruitment 2021: Application process
Step 1. Visit the official career portal of BOB at www.bankofbaroda.co.in/Careers.html
Step 2. Go to the ‘Current Opportunities’ tab and click on the application link for ‘Recruitment for Wealth Management Services Department’
Step 3. Key in the required details to register yourself
Step 4. A registration number and password will be sent to the registered contact details. save that and proceed further
Step 5. Complete the application form and pay the application fee of Rs 600
Step 6. Download confirmation pageBOB recruitment 2021: Salary
Selected candidates will get a fixed salary depending on their qualifications, experience, overall suitability, and last drawn salary.
