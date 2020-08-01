Bank of India Invites Applications for 28 Posts of Clerk and General Banking Officer

Bank of India has released a notification for recruitment of sportspersons to the posts of Clerk and General Banking Officer in Junior Management Grade -1. There are 14 vacancies each of Clerks and General Banking Officer.

The application process started today and will continue till August 16. The cut-off date for age and qualification is July 1. Check here.

Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of Bank of India at bankofindia.co.in. The application fee for SC, ST and PWD is Rs 50, while that for candidates belonging to unreserved and OBC category, it is Rs 200.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Age

For both the posts, candidates should not be less than 18 years. The maximum age limit is 25 years.

However, relaxation in age limit will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories. Those from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe will get a relaxation of five years in upper age limit, while for those belonging to Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer), it is three years.

Educational Qualification

Officer (JGMS – 1) General Banking Stream: Those interested in this post should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Besides, they should have sports qualification. Candidates should have participated in sporting events or championships classified under Category A, B and C.

Clerk: Candidates applying for this post should have passed Class 10 and participated in a sporting event or championship classified under Category D.

SELECTION PROCESS

Applicants will be shortlisted for interview or field trials on the basis their qualification, experience and overall suitability for the post.

They will be called for interview or field trials in the ratio of 3:1 to the number of vacancies.

Based on the performance, a merit list will be prepared. “In case of equal marks obtained by two or more candidates, the merit order of such group of candidates will be on the basis of Date of Birth i.e. Candidate junior/younger in age will be placed higher in the merit List,” BoI said in the notification.

HOW TO APPLY

On Google type Bank of India in the search box. When the search result appears, click on the Career option. Then, click on the link for Recruitment of Sportspersons. Following which, you will be directed to a new page. There, click on apply online. Fill the application and submit the application fee.