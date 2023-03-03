The Bank of India has announced the exam date for the recruitment of probationary officers. As per the official notice, the online examination will be held on March 19. Candidates can check the official notice on bankofindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up to 500 posts in the organisation.

The examination paper will comprise four sections — English language, reasoning and computer aptitude, general/ economy/ banking awareness, data analysis and interpretation, and English descriptive paper (letter writing and essay). The marks obtained in the English language and English descriptive paper will not be added while preparing the merit list.

BOI PO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process is a three-step procedure that involves an online exam, GD or group discussion, and a personal interview. As per the notification, the final selection of the candidates will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in all three rounds. After the final selection of the candidates through the above rounds, it is mandatory for them to pass the diploma course (PGDBM) before getting inducted into the bank.

The probationary officers are being hired for JMGS-I upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance (PGDBF). The links for downloading the call letter for the online examination, as well as the information handout will be provided in due course.

“With reference to the bank’s notice dated February 1, 2023, regarding recruitment of Probationary officers in JMGS-I upon passing Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance (PGDBF), it has been decided to conduct an online examination on 19.03.2023,” read the notice.

The application process started on February 11 and concluded on February 25. A candidate must be either a Citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or Bhutan to be eligible to apply for the posts. A Tibetan refugee who came over to India before January 1, 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India is also eligible for the post. In addition, if you are of Indian origin and have migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, you will also be considered for the post.

