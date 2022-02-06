Bank of Maharashtra is Hiring for 500 Officer Posts, Salary up to Rs 78230

The Bank of Maharashtra has invited online applications from candidates for the post of generalist officers on scale II and III. A total of 500 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive. The application process began on February 5 and will continue till February 22, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the bank at bankofmaharashtra.in.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

While 400 posts are for generalist officers on scale II, 100 posts are reserved for scale III. Here are the category wise vacancy details:

Unreserved — 203

EWS — 50

OBC — 137

ST — 37

SC — 75

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree or must have a professional degree like CA, CFA, CMA. Those applying for scale II officer must have three years of work experience as an officer in a commercialised bank and those applying for scale II must have five years of experience including one year experience as a branch manager or head of the bank.

Age limit: Candidates aged between 25 and 35 years are eligible to apply for the post of generalist officer scale II and those between 25 to 38 posts can apply for scale III.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the Bank of Maharashtra official website

Step 2: Click on the generalist officer recruitment link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the application form

Step 4. Pay the application fee

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the filled application form.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The application fee for the unreserved, EWS, and OBC categories is Rs 1180 while for the SC and ST categories, it is Rs 118. PwBD and women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The candidates will be required to appear for the online exam to be conducted through IBPS. The online exam will be on March 12. The successful candidates will be called for interviews in the proportion of 1:4 based on their ranking. The allocation of marks for online examination and interview is 150 and 100 respectively which will be converted into 60:40.

The minimum cut off marks for the online exams, interviews, and the final selection will be 50 per cent for the UR and EWS and 45 per cent for SC, ST, OBC, and PwBD candidates. The combined final score of candidates will be done on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the online exam and interview and accordingly, a merit list will be prepared for the selection of candidates.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates will be designated as generalist officers and will be on probation for one year. Scale-II officers will be paid Rs 48170 to 69810 while scale III officers will be paid between Rs 63840 to 78230.

