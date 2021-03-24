Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021: Apply for 150 Posts, Salary up to Rs 698,00

Bank Of Maharashtra invited applications from candidates for 150 vacancies for generalist officers - a scale II level post. The interested candidates can submit their BOM Recruitment 2021 application online at bankofmaharashtra.in by April 6.

The applicants will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written exam as well as interview. The shortlisted candidates will be first hired on probation for one year and will be subjected to continuous assessment during the probation period.

Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with minimum 60 per cent marks from any recognised university. Those who have passed JAIIB & CAIIB or any professional qualification like CA / ICWA / CFA / FRM from a recognized university will be preferred.The age limit is minimum of 25 years and maximum of 35 years. Age relaxation to the candidates belonging to the reserved categories will be applicable as per government norms.Post qualification work experience of three years as an officer in any scheduled Commercial Bank is required.

The shortlisted candidates will receive basic pay of Rs. 48170 to Rs 69,810. The candidates will also be eligible forDA, HRA, medical and other allowances.

Step 1: Visit the official homepage of Bank of Maharashtra athttps://bankofmaharashtra.in/

Step 2: Go to the careers tab and click for recruitment process

Step 3:You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the current opening and go for the application form under ‘Recruitment of Generalist Officer’ tab

Step 4: Register yourself and complete the application form

Step 5: Make a payment of processing fee of Rs 1000 and download a copy of the application form

The candidates will be shortlisted for appointment on the basis of the online examination of 150 marks conducted by IBPS and an interview of 100 marks. The marks of both the exams will be combined in the ratio of 60:40. The minimum qualifying marks for online examination, interview and final selection will be 50% for UR and 45% for reserved category candidates.