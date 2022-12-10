Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Applications Open For 551 Posts, Check How to Apply

The Bank Of Maharashtra has notified the recruitment process for filling a total of 551 vacancies of officer posts. This includes posts of assistant general manager, chief manager, generalist officer, and forex/treasury officer. Candidates may apply for the recruitment online through the Bank of Maharashtra’s official website at bankofmaharashtra.in on or before December 23.

Selected candidates will have to undergo probation period of six months and sign a bond of two lakh for a minimum period of two years. Furthermore, candidates must be proficient in computer, have good interpersonal communication skills, analytical and drafting skills, the bank said in its official notice.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

AGM: 3 posts

Chief manager: 23 posts

Generalist officer: 500 posts

Forex/ treasury officer: 25 posts

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit for recruitment is 45 years.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have completed bachelor’s and master’s degree in relevant filed along with 10 to 12 work experience.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of the bank and click on the recruitment link

Step 2: You will have to click on the career tab on the homepage of the website

Step 3: After this, tap on recruitment process and then click on openings

Step 4: Fill up the form

Step 5: After filling up the form, the application fee needs to be paid

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022: Application fees

The fee for SC, ST, and PwBD category is Rs 118. For UR, EWS, and OBC applicants, the fees is Rs 1180.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022: Selection Process

It will be an online examination. Candidates who will clear this round will make it to the interview round. The final merit list will be prepared based on the total scores obtained in the exam and interview rounds.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2022: Salary

Those selected for the posts of AGM will get between Rs 89890 to Rs 100350. The official notice, however, does not state the salary for chief manager, generalist officer, and forex/ treasury officer posts.

