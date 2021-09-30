Banking Exams: These Basic Tips Can Boost Your Chances of Making the Cut

If you are preparing for the banking exam and want to clear it in the first go, then here are some basic tips and tricks to help you feel more confident about your preparations. Besides, these tips may even help you save money that you would otherwise spend on coaching. There are three big exams of IBPS in October. Since not much time is left, you need to plan your preparations accordingly. The schedule for various IBPS exams has already been announced. Here it is:

IBPS CRP RRB X (office assistant) Main exam: October 3, 2021

IBPS CRP PO/MT XI (Pre-exam): October 9, 10, 16 & 17, 2021

IBPS Clerk XI (Mains exam); October 31, 2021

IBPS CRP PO/MT XI (Mains exam): November 27, 2021

IBPS Specialist Officer XI (Pre-exam): December 18 & 26, 2021

IBPS Specialist Officer XI (Mains exam): January 30, 2022

And here are some tips for you:

Make sure you know everything about the syllabus and pattern of the exam before you start preparing for it. Several factors such as syllabus, the time you have for preparations, and the cut off determine whether or not you stand a chance. You should prepare a timetable and divide subjects or topics according to the days left.

You need to devote time to self-study and not get involved in any other work. Practice as much as possible so that you get to know your weaknesses as well.

Studying topic wise will also help you complete the syllabus quickly. You can make good use of online resources during your preparations. Not only will it give new updates but also slowly prepare your general knowledge and awareness. Videos and information related to banking available online can prove to be very helpful in clearing the exam.

