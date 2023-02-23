ChatGPT has been the talk of the town for a few weeks now. Its specialties are among the many reasons why it is being discussed in all fields of work. From solving any human queries to completing assignments and also clearing medical and engineering exams, there’s hardly anything that ChatGPT can’t do. However, teachers fear that students will use this AI tool to cheat on tests and homework and it will also decay their critical thinking. However, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy thinks banning ChatGPT in schools or colleges is not a good idea.

Murthy says came to know about the ChatGPT a few months ago through his son. He believes the chatbot, which has taken the internet by storm, is going to be very useful in enhancing the knowledge of people. Dismissing the idea of banning the AI-powered chatbot, the founder of Infosys said that it will be a test of the smartness of youngsters in using ChatGPT for producing compelling articles and answers.

“Well my son introduced me to ChatGPT several months ago and it is a very powerful tool in adding knowledge to people and I think it will become very, very useful. This whole talk about banning ChatGPT in university is not a good idea because the test would be how smart are our youngsters in using Chat GPT to produce very compelling arguments, very compelling articles, very compelling answers,” he told Economic Times in an interview.

Murthy also believes the technology ought to be embraced with open arms because it will make the country it’s beneficiary. In the coming years, it will change the way a student will approach his/her exams or academic work.

“We will move to the next orbit where ChatGPT becomes a part of the student’s life but then the teachers will have to modify their stance to differentiate between answer A and answer B in that orbit. Today we are in a lower orbit. So, I am a great believer in these technologies and I think you should embrace it wholeheartedly and India will be a beneficiary,” he added in the interview.

An OpenAI product, ChatGPT was launched in November last year. According to the official website of OpenAI, the model interacts in a conversational way and the dialogue format makes it possible for the chatbot to answer follow-up questions.

Read all the Latest Education News here