Bar-Ilan University, Israel invites applications for MSc. in Brain Sciences

Bar-Ilan University is offering MSc. in Brain Sciences that provides an advance, comprehensive multidisciplinary training with hands-on research experience in brain studies. Offered by The Gonda Multidisciplinary Brain Research Center, the program is personally adapted to each student based on their academic background and scientific interests.

Well-equipped with a wide variety of laboratories, the program exposes students to advanced research technologies and engages in basic brain science, and clinical trials.

Students are required to take Preparatory/Supplementary courses along with at least four Core courses. While these courses are based on a student’s specific academic background, the Core courses include modules on Computation, Biology and Cognitive Science.

A 2-year MSc program, it compromises of two main elements: completion of the courses and a thesis work. Students of the program are required to participate in activities including short-term research project of one semester in one of the labs and participation in a department seminar.

A variety of electives courses are offered by the Center’s researchers, providing an opportunity for students to increase their knowledge and skills in a range of research topics.

Admission Process:

Students applying to the program are required to register at the university website as well as send an application to gondabrain.center@biu.ac.il along with their CV, undergraduate transcript and degree, recommendation letter and a purpose of the statement.

Students can check the complete admission process at: https://gondabrain.biu.ac.il/en/node/572

Admission Cycle:

The admission cycle for 2021 has begun and the university will accept applications until early June.

Admission Requirements:

The program is open to all students who have obtained or are about to obtain an under-graduate BSc degree in brain sciences, life sciences, exact sciences (mathematics, physics, chemistry, engineering, computer sciences) or cognitive sciences from a recognised university in India.

The students are required to have an average of 85% or equivalent grade average with a recommended band of 6 or above in IELTS.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here