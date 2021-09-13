BARC Recruitment 2021: Jobs for 12th Pass At Bhabha Atomic Research Centre

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has announced recruitment for posts of driver-cum-pump operator-cum-fireman and Sub-Officer. Only candidates, who have cleared their intermediate examination in the science stream, including chemistry, can apply. According to BARC notification, there are 20 vacancies for Driver cum Pump Operator cum Fireman and Sub-Officer. There are 16 vacancies for the post of driver-cum-pump operator-cum-fireman and 4 vacancies for Sub-Officer. The selection of eligible candidates for these posts will be done through written examination and physical tests.

The interested candidates have to apply through a speed post for the recruitment process in BARC. The candidates can download application forms from the BARC website http://www.barc.gov.in/ careers/. The candidates are required to fill the form, along with important and required documents, and send it to Administrative Officer-III, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, PB No.-1, Yelwal, Mysore – 571130. The last date for sending the application form is October 15, 2021.

Vacancies details:

Driver cum Pump Operator – 16 Posts

Pay Matrix- Level-3

Entry Pay- 21700+ Allowances

Eligibility: The candidate should have cleared class 12 with chemistry subject in science stream with a minimum of 50% marks. The candidate should also have a minimum of 1 year of experience of driving a heavy vehicle with its license. A certificate course in fire fighting equipment is also required.

Sub officer

Total- 04 Posts

Pay Matrix-Level-06

Entry Pay - Rs 35400 plus allowances

Eligibility: The candidate should have passed class 12 with chemistry subject in science stream with a minimum of 50% marks. The candidate should have pursued the course of sub-officer from National Fire Service College. A candidate with a heavy vehicle driving license will be preferred.

Physical standards

Height - 165 cms

Weight - At least 50 kg

Normal Chest - 81 cms

Chest after expansion - 86 cms

Vision - 6/6 without glasses. Candidates having a problem with night blindness/ colour blindness will be disqualified.

Age Limit- Minimum 18 Years and Maximum 27 Years for General Category & EWS. 30 years for BC and 32 years for SC, ST.

Important Date:

The last date to send your application form is October 15, 2021.

