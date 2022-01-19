BARC Scientific Officer Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for Graduates, Salary up to Rs 56,100

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre’s (BARC) has invited applications for the orientation courses for engineering graduates and science postgraduates, and DAE graduate fellowship scheme for engineering graduates and physics postgraduates began on January 18. Interested candidates may register online at BARC’s website barc.gov.in on or before the last date, February 11. The last date to complete the application process is February 12.

To be selected for the course, one has to clear a two-tier screening process including an online written test or FATE score. Shortlisted candidates will be then called for a selection interview. There is a separate selection process for the disciplines mentioned for the Scientific Officer recruitment. Finally selected candidates will be recruited as scientific officer ‘C’ in one of the DAE units or Atomic Energy Regulatory Board.

BARC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education: The qualifying degree for the recruitment is a BE/BTech / BSc (engineering) or a five-year integrated MTech with specialisation as per the requirement of the post. Additionally, the candidates must have scored a minimum of 60 per cent marks in the qualifying exam.

Age Limit: The upper age limit to apply for the recruitment is 26 years for unreserved category candidates. There is a relaxation of three years and five years for candidates belonging to OBC and SC/ST categories.

BARC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to BARC’s registration portal for OCEZ/DGFS-2022, www.barconlineexam.in.

Step 1: Before the application, the candidates first need to register through the ‘Apply Online’ link by providing essential information like name, mother’s name, date of birth, e-mail id, mobile number and a preferred login id.

Step 3: Verify your registration through OTPs sent to mobile number and email-id

Step 4: Upon successful activation, log in to your account using your credentials.

Step 5: Fill the application form online and attach all required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the online application fee using debit/credit card, net banking, or any other available option.

Step 7: Submit your application.

Step 8: Candidates will be given a unique registration number that will be used for all future correspondence.

BARC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to general and OBC categories need to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500. For candidates belonging to SC/ST, PwD categories, and female candidates the application fee is waived off.

BARC Recruitment 2022: Salary

During the OCEZ/DGFS-2022 course, one will be eligible for a Rs 55,000 monthly stipend along with a one-time book allowance of Rs 18,000. Upon final selection as Scientific Officer, the candidates will get a salary as per Level 10 - Rs. 56,100 of the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix.

