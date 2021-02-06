BARC Work Assistant Group C Admit Card 2021 Released At barc.gov.in; Check Exam Dates Here

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released the admit card for the Work Assistant Group C examination 2021. Earlier, BARC had issued a notification for recruitment to 74 posts of Work Assistant Group C. All those candidates who had registered to appear for the examination can download their BARC Work Assistant Group C admit card 2021 from the official website of the centre- www.barc.gov.in.

BARC Work Assistant Group C Admit Card 2021: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of BARC- barc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre admit card download

Step 3: Fill the required details to download the admit card

Step 4: Click on the ‘search’ button

Step 5: Download the BARC Work Assistant Group C Admit Card 2021

Step 6: Candidates are advised to print the admit card to keep its hard copy.

BARC Work Assistant Group C Examination2021: Important Dates

Date of Exam: February 21, 2021

Admit card Release Date: February 4, 2021

BARC Work Assistant Group C Admit Card 2021: Vacancy Details

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) had issued the notification for recruitment to as many as 74 posts. The selection of the candidates will be based on a written test followed by an interview round.

BARC Work Assistant Group C Admit Card 2021: Details On Admit Card

• Name of the candidate

• Exam centre address

• Reporting time

• Exam centre name and code

• Category (ST/ SC/ BC and other)

• Applicant’s roll number

• Candidate’s date of birth

• Exam date and time

• Gender (male or female)

• Duration of the exam

• Examination name

• Father’s name or mother’s name

• Applicant’s photograph

• Instructions for the examination

• The signature of both the candidate and the exam counsellor

• COVID-19 guidelines