BARC Work Assistant Group C Admit Card 2021 Released At barc.gov.in; Check Exam Dates Here
BARC Work Assistant Group C Admit Card 2021 Released At barc.gov.in; Check Exam Dates Here
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) had issued the notification for recruitment to as many as 74 posts. The selection of the candidates will be based on a written test followed by an interview round.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: February 06, 2021, 10:40 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released the admit card for the Work Assistant Group C examination 2021. Earlier, BARC had issued a notification for recruitment to 74 posts of Work Assistant Group C. All those candidates who had registered to appear for the examination can download their BARC Work Assistant Group C admit card 2021 from the official website of the centre- www.barc.gov.in.
BARC Work Assistant Group C Admit Card 2021: How to Download
Step 1: Visit the official website of BARC- barc.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre admit card download
Step 3: Fill the required details to download the admit card
Step 4: Click on the ‘search’ button
Step 5: Download the BARC Work Assistant Group C Admit Card 2021
Step 6: Candidates are advised to print the admit card to keep its hard copy.
BARC Work Assistant Group C Examination2021: Important Dates
Date of Exam: February 21, 2021
Admit card Release Date: February 4, 2021
BARC Work Assistant Group C Admit Card 2021: Vacancy Details
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) had issued the notification for recruitment to as many as 74 posts. The selection of the candidates will be based on a written test followed by an interview round.
BARC Work Assistant Group C Admit Card 2021: Details On Admit Card
• Name of the candidate
• Exam centre address
• Reporting time
• Exam centre name and code
• Category (ST/ SC/ BC and other)
• Applicant’s roll number
• Candidate’s date of birth
• Exam date and time
• Gender (male or female)
• Duration of the exam
• Examination name
• Father’s name or mother’s name
• Applicant’s photograph
• Instructions for the examination
• The signature of both the candidate and the exam counsellor
• COVID-19 guidelines