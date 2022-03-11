Baroda UP Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 250 Apprentice Posts, Stipend of Rs 9,000

The Baroda Uttar Pradesh Bank has invited applications for apprenticeship roles in various regions. Candidates can apply online through the official website of Baroda UP Bank. The last date to submit applications is March 15.

Candidates can apply for a total of 250 training slots. Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online test followed by a test of the local language. Interested can apply at www.barodaupbank.in.

Baroda UP Bank Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Age: In order to be eligible to apply, the candidates must be between 18 and 28 years of age as of March 1, 2022.

Education: The candidates also must have graduated from a recognized university or institute. It must be noted that candidates from the state of Uttar Pradesh only can apply for the posts.

Baroda UP Bank Recruitment: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Baroda UP Bank and open the career page. www.barodaupbank.in

Step 2: Now in the current openings section, click on ‘Online application link for engagement of apprentices’.

Step 3: Select ‘Click here for new registration’ and register yourself.

Step 4: Fill in the basic details and upload the required documents to complete the registration form.

Step 5: Preview the details before proceeding to pay the application fee. The application fee is Rs 450 for General, OBC and EWS candidates and Rs 100 for SC, ST and PWBD category candidates.

Step 6: Click the submit application button.

Baroda UP Bank Recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will be engaged in training for 12 months. They will also be given a stipend of Rs 9,000 per month.

Baroda UP Bank Recruitment: Exam Pattern

The online test will consist of four papers – General Awareness, General English/Hindi, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The papers will consist of 25 questions with a weightage of 25 marks each. The total duration of the online written test will be 1 hour. The online exam will be tentatively held in April 2022.

Those who qualify for the written test will be required to give a local language test. The test will be conducted to test the knowledge of candidates in specified local languages such as Hindi, Urdu, or Sanskrit. Moreover, a medical examination of the selected candidates will also be conducted as part of the selection process.

