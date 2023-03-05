CHANGE LANGUAGE
Barred from Taking Exam Due to Non-payment of Fees, Class 9 Student Ends Life in Uttar Pradesh

PTI

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 18:10 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said a probe has been ordered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the family members (Representative image)

Ashok Kumar claimed that he had sought some time to submit the fees but the school administration allegedly did not let her daughter take the exam on Friday

A 14-year-old girl committed suicide after a private school here refused to let her sit for an exam due to non-payment of fees, family members have alleged.

Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said a probe has been ordered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the family members.

“My daughter was a student of class ninth at a local private school. Due to some financial constraints, I was unable to deposit her school fee,” the girl’s father, Ashok Kumar, a resident of Baradari said in his complaint.

Kumar claimed that he had sought some time to submit the fees but the school administration allegedly did not let her daughter take the exam on Friday.

He said his daughter was hurt and allegedly hanged herself after returning home.

first published:March 05, 2023, 18:06 IST
last updated:March 05, 2023, 18:10 IST
