BBAU Entrance Test 2021 Provisional Answer Key Released, How to Raise Objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Entrance Test - 2021 for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes on the official website at bbauet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download and check the answer key as well as raise objections if any by November 5 up to 7 pm.

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only), per challenged question, as a non-refundable processing fee. This facility is available from 03 November 2021 to 05 November 2021 (07:00 pm)," NTA wrote on its official website.

The exams were conducted on September 28 to 30 and October 1, 3, and 4 in a computer-based test (CBT), hybrid (tablets), and OMR-based mode.

BBAU Entrance Test 2021 Provisional Answer Key: How to raise objection

Step 1. Go to the website of BBAU NTA

Step 2. Click on the ‘Answer Key Challenge for BBAU Entrance Test – 2021’on the homepage

Step 3. Log in using your application number and password or date of birth and enter the security pin as displayed and submit

Step 4. To view the recorded responses, click on ‘View Question Paper’

Step 5. For OMR based exam, click ‘View OMR’.

Step 6. For answer keys, click ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’.

Step 7. To challenge OMR, click ‘View & Challenge OMR’.

Step 8. To challenge answer keys, select question

Step 9. Click on the ‘Correct Option’ link next to the question

Step 10. ‘Save your Claim’. Submit

Step 11. Upload supporting documents. Pay Fee Finally.

Step 12. Download and save the form for further use

The payment of the processing fee must be made online up to November 5, until 11:50 pm. “No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium i.e. fax, email or hard copy," the NTA said.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared. The agency will not inform any individual candidate about the acceptance or non-acceptance of his/her challenge.

