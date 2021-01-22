BCECE 2020 Seat Allotment Result Released at bceceboard.board.gov.in

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has announced BCECE 2020 Seat Allotment result on January 21. All those candidates who have been allotted seats must complete document verification and admissions at the nodal centre between January 22 and January 26. The BCECE seat allotment list has been made available on the official website. All the candidates who appeared in the counselling can download the list from- bceceboard.board.gov.in.

BCECE Counselling 2020: Documents Required

According to the official notification, all the shortlisted candidates will have to upload the requisite documents for the counselling round. Here’s a list of all the required documents:

· Class 10 admit card

· Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets in specified formats

· Caste certificates (if applicable)

· Income certificates

· Copy of Aadhar card

· BCECE application form and provisional allotment order

BCECE Counselling 2020: Important Dates

· Starting date of online BCECE registration and choice filling for seat allotment: January 8, 2021

· Last date of online registration, choice filling for seat allotment and locking: January 14, 2021

· First round provisional seat allotment result date: January 21, 2021

· Downloading of allotment order for the first round: January 21, 2021

· Documents verification and admission for the first round: January 22 to January 26, 2021

· Second round provisional seat allotment result date: January 29, 2021

· Downloading of allotment order for the second round: January 29, 2021

· Documents verification and admission for the second round: January 30 to February 1, 2021

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board is the BCECE 2020 examination conducting body. BCECE is a state-level exam organized in an offline mode. Through this exam, students are offered admissions to undergraduate (UG) Agriculture, Pharmacy and Health Science programmes in Bihar. The Board organises this examination in one stage only. To be eligible for admission in various UG programmes, after passing Class 12, candidates can sit for this exam. However, candidates of PCM and PCB groups are required to appear in JEE Main or NEET-UG exams for admissions.