BCECE 2022 Application Forms Today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will begin the registration process of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) 2022 today, May 17. The online application forms will be available till June 6. Interested and eligible students can apply by visiting the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The last date for payment by challan is June 8 while the last day to pay online is June 9.

Applicants will be allowed to make corrections in the application form, if any, from June 10 to 12 up to 11:59 pm. The admit cards will be released in the third week of June and exam will be held in the last week of June. The exact dates will be released by the board in due course of time. The results will likely be released in July. BCECE is conducted for admissions to undergraduate courses in agriculture, pharmacy, and medical courses to colleges in the state of Bihar.

Also read| Multiple Entry, Exit Gateways in Degree Courses Soon, Colleges to Implement Academic Bank of Credits ‘Urgently’

BCECE 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Students applying for BCECE 2022 must gave completed class 12 or equivalent with at least 45 per cent marks with physics, chemistry and math/biology as main subjects. Reserved category students will get five per cent relaxation in marks.

BCECE 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of BCECEB

Step 2: Navigate and click on the BCECE application link on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the form with required details

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Download and save for future use

BCECE 2022: Application fees

To apply for BCECE 2022, general and OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs 1000 while those belonging to SC, ST will have to pay Rs 500. Those applying for PCBM will have to pay Rs 1100 ( for general and OBC category) and Rs 550 (for SC,ST).

Read| Govt Considering to Set-up Veda Education Board, Sanskrit, Math Experts to be Involved

BCECE 2022: Exam Pattern

The examination will be conducted in the online mode featuring 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs). The exam will be held for a duration of 90 minutes. The exam syllabus consists of class 11 and 12 physics, chemistry, math, and biology subjects. While one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer, candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.