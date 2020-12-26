BCECE ITICAT 2020: Rank Card Released, More Details at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) has announced the rank card for Bihar Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2020. All those who had appeared for the exam must download their rank cards for Bihar ITCAT 2020 Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination from bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

To be capable of appearing for BCECEB ITICAT 2020, the aspirant must be 14 years old or more. Further, he or she should have passed the class 10 examination from a recognised board. It is mandatory for the candidate to have appeared for maths and science exams in their finals.

The exam was held on December 4. The online counselling process of those who have cleared the exam will start soon. Till now, the date of the same has not been announced. ITICAT or Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test is conducted for admissions in institutions providing Industrial Training Institute or ITI courses in the state of Bihar.

In order to download BCECE rank card, follow these steps

Step 1: Open browser of choice and enter the name of the official website Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage look for an option that reads ‘Download ITICAT rank card’

Step 3: Link will direct you to a new page, wherein you will be asked to enter your login details like registration number and date of birth. After filling the details cross check it, and then finally hit the submit button.

Step 4; Your BCECEB ITICAT rank card will be displayed on the screen in a new window

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result for your future reference.

Meanwhile, Directorate General of Training (DGT) has formed a partnership with Microsoft and The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) Foundation to provide digital content for Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) students.