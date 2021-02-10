BCECE ITICAT 2021 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment List Likely Soon at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) is likely to release the BCECE ITICAT 2021 counselling second round provisional seat allotment result on the official website soon. All those students who have earlier applied for the BCECE ITICAT 2021 counselling can visit www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in to check the provisional result.As per earlier reports, the BCECE ITICAT 2021 second-round counselling provisional seat allotment list was to be released on February 9. Since the allotment list is not yet uploaded on the official website, candidates must keep visiting the official site for further notification.

The BCECE ITICAT 2021 Round 2 Provisional Allotment list will be available on the official website until February 14.

How to check the BCECE 2021 Provisional Allotment Result 2021

Step 1: Candidates will be required to go to the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the BCECE ITICAT 2021 section

Step 3: Now, click on the ITICAT Round 2 Provisional allotment result link

Step 4: The seat allotment PDF file of BCECE 2021 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 5: Download the BCECE 2021 Provisional Allotment Result 2021 list for further reference and take its print out.

Bihar Joint Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) started the registration process for BCECE ITCAT counselling 2021 from January 15. Candidates had to register for BCECE ITICAT counselling through the official website. The last date to register for online counselling was January 24.

Here’s the schedule that was released by the authorities: