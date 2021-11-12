BCECEB DCECE 2021 Counselling to Begin Tomorrow, Documents Needed to Apply

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will begin registration and choice filling for the Bihar Diploma-Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2021 from November 13. The result for the Polytechnic Entrance Examination was declared by BCECEB on October 13. The entrance test for the same was conducted in pen and paper mode on September 25.

The BCECEB has also released the counselling schedule on their official website for further procedure, including the allotment of seats. However, it is important to note that only those candidates, who register and fill their choices on the official website before the deadline, will be considered for consequent rounds of seat allotment.

BCECEB DCECE 2021 Counselling: How to apply

Having mentioned all the important details, here are the step-by-step guide on how to register on the official website and fill the desirable choices:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Combines Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECEB): www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Locate and click/tap on ‘Online Counselling Portal of DCECE-2021′

Step 2: You will be asked some basic details to proceed further. Fill them and click next to complete registration

Step 3: Once you complete the registration, you will be given a user ID and password. Use them to log in to your account on the website

Step 4: After logging in, you will find various institutes and colleges to choose from. Fill them in order of preference and hit the ‘Submit’ button.

BCECEB DCECE 2021 Counselling: Documents needed

— Admit card

— Result scorecard

— Photograph

— Thumb impression

— Passport size image

— Education Qualification documents

— Reservation documentations, if required

According to the official notification released by the BCECEB on their website, all the qualified aspirants for the Diploma-Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination have to complete all the necessary steps of the counselling on or before November 17.

According to the schedule, the first round of seat allotment will commence on November 20, followed by Round 2 on November 26. The document verification for round 1 will be carried out between November 21 and November 23, while for round 2, the document verification will be carried out between November 28 and November 30.

