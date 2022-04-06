BCECEB ITICAT 2022 Registrations Begin, How to Apply

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) 2022 has begun the registration process for Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2022 from today, April 5. Candidates can apply for the exam through the official website of BCECEB. The last date to apply is May 2 till 11:59 pm.

The BCECEB ITICAT 2022 exam is slated to be held on May 29 while the board will release the admit cards on May 17. Candidates will be allowed to edit their application from May 4 to May 7 till 11:59 pm.

BCECEB ITICAT 2022: Eligibility

Education: In order to be eligible to apply for the exam, candidates must have passed class 10 or its equivalent from a recognised board.

Age: For candidates applying for mechanic motor vehicle/ mechanic tractor, the minimum age limit is 17 years. To apply for other trades, the candidates must not be less than 14 years of age. There is no upper age limit to apply for the exam.

BCECEB ITICAT 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, look for ‘Online Application Portal of ITICAT-2022’ and click on it.

Step 3: Next, click on ‘Apply Online’ after which you will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Now register as a new user and fill the basic details to complete registration.

Step 5: Sign in using the credentials and complete the application form by filling in the necessary details and uploading the required documents.

Step 6: Proceed to pay the application fee.

BCECEB ITICAT 2022: Fee

The application fee is Rs 750 for general and OBC category candidates while Rs 100 FOR SC and ST category candidates. For PH candidates, the application fee is Rs 430. Candidates can submit the application fee by May 3.

