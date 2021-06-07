BCECEB Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for 1797 Posts

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited applications for the post of senior resident/tutor in various medical colleges and hospital across the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts by visiting the official website of BCECEB.

As per the official notification, a total of 1797 posts has been announced to be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates must note that the online application must be submitted between June 7 and June 20.

BCECEB recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must hold a postgraduate degree /diploma in the relevant discipline from any Medical Council of India recognised institute.

Age Limit: The upper age limit for unreserved candidates is 37 years, while for the female category, it is 40 years. For scheduled tribe and scheduled caste, the maximum age limit is 42 years.

BCECEB recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of BCECEB

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Online portal for senior resident/tutor" under health department

Step 3: Once the application link for the online application is activated, click on it

Step 4: Read the instructions and proceed further with registration. Fill all the required details and submit

Step 5: Save the registered login credentials and re-login to complete the application form

Step 6: Enter all the mandatory details and pay the application fee of Rs 2250.

Step 7: Download a copy of the BCECEB senior resident/tutor application form fir future reference

BCECEB recruitment 2021: Selection process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit and the marks secured in the qualifying examination. The selected candidates will be further called for document verification. Applicants are advised to keep a check on BCECEB official website for further updates.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here