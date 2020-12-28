BCECEB Releases Bihar NEET Combined Rank List for UGMAC 2020 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2020 combined rank list for Under Graduate Medical Admission Counseling has been released on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Those who qualified the NEET 2020 and ranked within the Bihar NEET 2020 rank list can apply for the admission to the medical colleges accordingly across the state.

How to check Bihar NEET rank list 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the download section and click on the link which reads, “Download Combined (First & Second Round) Opening and Closing Rank of UGMAC-2020”

Step 3: The Bihar NEET 2020 rank list will be opened in a PDF format

Step 4: Download the list and check the name of the colleges that you can apply for admission according to your rank.

Candidates can also check the Bihar NEET 2020 rank list directly from here

Eligible candidates can submit their admission forms in the desired colleges as per their merit rank. They will be offered admission into the various affiliated medical colleges across the state on the basis of their choices, NEET rank, availability of seats and reservation criteria. Once the application process is done for the Bihar NEET 2020 admission, the board will release NEET 2020 seat allotment result. The candidates who will be allotted seats in medical colleges of their choice will have to submit the required documents for verification.

As many as 1,125 MBBS and 243 BDS seats are available in Bihar NEET UGAMC 2020 under 85 per cent state quota. The counselling 2020 for the remaining 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats, central and deemed universities of the Bihar NEET 2020 is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).