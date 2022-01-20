BCI to Announce All India Bar Examination Result in February First Week

The Bar Council of India (BCI) recently announced that the result of AIBE XVI or the 16th All India Bar Council Exam will be declared in the first week of February. The candidates who have already appeared in the All India Bar Examination (XVI) 2021, which was held on October 31 will be able to check their results by logging into the examination portal - allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE is a certification based examination. The candidates who will clear the exams will be given a Certificate of Practice (CoP) which is a mandatory document for practising law in India.

AIBE 16 Result 2021: How to check result?

Step 1. First candidates have to visit the official website of AIBE XVI (16) 2021 - allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2. Then they have to click on result link (will be available in the notification section)

Step 3. Further login in using your registration number and date of birth

Step 4. The result of AIBE XVI (16) 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Now, candidates can download and save the result for future reference

AIBE Result 2021: Passing Marks

It has to be noted that the minimum qualifying marks for AIBE XVI (16) 2021

is different for different categories. The minimum passing percentage out of 100 marks for the general category is 40 per cent and for the SC and ST category, it is 35 per cent.

Category/ Minimum passing percentage General - 40% SC and ST - 35%

The candidates who will clear the minimum cut-offs will be considered to have passed the examination. Only those who clear the exam will be eligible to get the certificate of practice. Meanwhile, the certificate of practice (COP) for AIBE-XV have been released for 21 states and it is available for distribution at the respective state bar council.

