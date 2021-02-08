BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 120 CSSD Technician, Lab Attendant & Other Posts at becil.com; Details Here

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of CSSD Technician, Lab Attendant, Junior Medical Record Officer/ Receptionist, Medical Record Technician, among others. Interested candidates can complete the registration through the official website - www.becil.com - on or before February 22. As many as 120 contractual vacancies have been listed out and the candidates will be recruited in different departments of BECIL.

Here is the direct application link -https://becilaiimsbhopalp2.cbtexam.in/

The selection of the candidates will be based on the eligibility criteria and norms shared by the authorities. As per the order, no TA/DA shall be paid to the candidates for attending the test and interview or joining the service upon selection.

The authorities have clarified that the mode of the interview will be informed to the candidates in a separate notification. All the candidates are advised to go check the eligibility criteria, the minimum required educational qualification, work experience, age limit, and other details before registering at the official website.

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The online application process began on February 8, 2021 and the last date for application submission is on February 22.

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

CSSD Technician: One Post

Nuclear Medicine Technician: Two Posts

Perfusionist: Two Posts

Lab Attendant Gr. II: 41 Posts

Lab Technician: One Post

Junior Medical Record Officer/ Receptionist: 10 Posts

Pharma Chemist/ Chemical Examiner: One Post

Pharmacist Gr.II: Eight Posts

Dark Room Assistant Gr. II: Five Posts

Dispensing Attendants: Four Posts

Medical Record Technician: 38 Posts

Senior Mechanic (A/C&R): Six Posts

Jr. Scale Steno (Hindi): 1 Post

The authorities have set different age limits for different post. The details are shared below:

• CSSD Technician: 21-35 years

• Nuclear Medicine Technician: Up to 35 years

• Perfusionist-Not exceeding 35 years

• Lab Attendant Gr. II: 18-27 years

• Lab Technician: 21-30 years

• Junior Medical Record Officer/ Receptionist: 21-35 years

• Pharma Chemist/ Chemical Examiner: 21-27 Years

• Pharmacist Gr.II: 18-30 years

• Dark Room Assistant Gr. II: 21-30 years

• Dispensing Attendants: 21-27 years

• Medical Record Technician: 18-30 years

• Senior Mechanic (A/C&R): 18-40 years

• Jr. Scale Steno (Hindi): 21-30 Years