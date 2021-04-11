BECIL Recruitment 2021 for 1679 Post, 8th Pass Onwards can Apply

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has invited applications for 1679 posts. Interested candidates can apply at the official website at www.beciljobs.com. Candidates who are willing to apply for the vacancies can apply for the same by visiting the official website on or before April 20. Candidates will have to undergo a training course conducted by BECIL at Shivpuri Agar Jhabua and Noida.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on written test or group discussion or on PowerPoint presentation (PPT) about Electricity Distribution Lines/Sub-stations. Each training programme will have 30-40 candidates. Based on merit, candidates will have to appear for training courses. The candidates will be provided training for Job role-specific for a total period of 30 days, divided into 15 days of in-house and 15 days of on-site training.

The recruitment will be held to fulfill a total of 1,679 posts for skilled manpower (electrician/lineman/SSO), unskilled manpower (assistant lineman), and semi-skilled manpower.

Skilled Manpower: Those who will be applying for this need to have an ITI Certificate in Electrical Trade or Wireman as recognized by NCVT or SCVT or higher technical degree diploma in engineering, and or with shall possess Overhead Certificate for Electrical Safety with at least two years of experience in Electricals.

Un-Skilled Manpower: Candidates will have to be 8th pass from any state education Board or equivalent institution with at least one year experience preferably in electrical stream.

Semi-Skilled: Candidates should have passed class 12 with a 1-year computer course DCA or PGDCA and working knowledge of English and Hindi Typing.

Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at www.beciljobs.com.

They will require scanned self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photographs, PAN Card, Aadhar Card. However, there is no need to submit these documents in physical form.

The application fee for the General and OBC category is fixed at Rs 590 while for SC/ST/PH it is Rs 295.

