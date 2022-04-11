BECIL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 378 Posts, 12th Pass Can Apply

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for various posts of office assistant and data entry operator on contract basis. Candidates can apply online through the official website of BECIL — becil.com. The last date to submit applications is April 25. Candidates can apply for a total of 200 vacant posts of office assistant and 178 posts of data entry operator.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: In order to be eligible to apply for the post of office assistant, the candidates must be between 21 years and 45 years of age. There is no age limit for the post of data entry operator.

Also read| From Delhi Development Authority to Indian Railways, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

Advertisement

Educational qualification: Candidates applying for the post of office assistant must have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university as per the required educational qualification. For the data entry post, candidates must have passed class 12 or have a graduate degree in any discipline.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) and open the career page

Step 2: Now click on ‘Registration Form (Online) and register as a new user.

Step 3: Next, fill the application form by entering the necessary details and uploading the required documents. Mail your scanned documents to the email Id mentioned on the last page of the application form.

Step 4: Proceed to pay the application fee.

Step 5: Save the application form for future reference.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 750 for general, OBC, Ex-Serviceman and women candidates. SC, ST, EWS and PH category candidates are required to pay Rs 450 as an application fee. It must be noted that for every additional post applied, candidates will have to pay an additional application fee.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection for the post of office assistant will be on the basis of a written test and a computer knowledge test. The written test will consist of objective and descriptive questions and will cover subjects like general awareness (current affairs), English grammar and writing.

Read| Kerala TET 2022 Schedule Released, Exams on May 4, 5

The computer knowledge test will test candidates’ working knowledge of MS Office computer programs namely MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint. In addition, for both the posts, candidates are required to qualify a typing test of 35 wpm (words per minute) in English and 30 wpm in Hindi in two phases. The final selection will be on the basis of personal interaction/discussion.

On successful selection for the post of office assistant, candidates will be given salaries as per the minimum wages rates of the Delhi government for graduates. Whereas, candidates selected for the post of data entry operator will be given salaries as per minimum wages rates of the Delhi government for class 12 and graduates.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.