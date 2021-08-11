BEL Apprenticeship Recruitment 2021 for 50 vacancies, Stipend Up to Rs 11,110

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Ghaziabad unit has released 50 vacancies for a year-long apprenticeship training. Only those candidates who have completed BTech or BE in specific branches will be eligible to apply. Those interested will have to apply through the official website by August 29.

The apprenticeship is only being offered to those who have completed BTech or BE in computer science, electronics, mechanical and civil engineering disciplines. While 10 posts are available for computer science, electronics, and civil engineers each, 20 posts are available for mechanical engineers.

BEL Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will see a tab that reads ‘Enrol’. Click on it and fill in the series of forms. After you have successfully completed the forms you will get a login ID and password

Step 3: Go back to the homepage and click on login tab

Step 4: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will have to enter your login ID and password

Step 5: On a new page the application form for apprenticeship training will open

Step 6: Complete the form with accurate details and attach all relevant documents

Step 7: Once done cross-check all details and hit the submit tab

Step 8: Take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page and keep it for your future reference.

The selected candidates will be paid a stipend of Rs 11,110 per month. The maximum age of the aspirant belonging to the unreserved category is 25 years. A relaxation of three years has been given to those belonging to Other Backward Class (OBC) and a five-year relaxation will be given to those from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and to persons with disabilities.

