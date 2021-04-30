BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Open For Trainee Engineers, Trainee Officer and Project Officer Posts; Apply Online

Fresh graduates and those looking for jobs in the engineering, finance, and management fields, there is an exciting job opportunity presented by the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). The aerospace and defence company has sought applications for the job vacancies for Trainee Engineer-I, Trainee Officer-I and Project Officer-I posts.

If you are interested and happen to meet the qualifications, you can apply at Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Job Notification 2021 through the given applications format on or before May 19, 2021. To download the application form, applicants can go to the official website,www.bel-india.in/.

Interested candidates can take a thorough look at the advertisement that lists the process of Examinations and Interview, Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee, How to Apply, Pattern of Examination, Syllabus, Question Paper, Admit Date, Exam Date and much more.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Post-wise vacancy details

Trainee Engineer-I: 20 Posts

Project Officer-I: 01 Post

Trainee Officer-I: 02 Posts

BEL Recruitment 2021: Eligibilty

For the post of Trainee Engineer-I, candidates should possess full time BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engineering) in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Mechanical/ Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized University. The maximum age of the eligible candidate should be 25 years as on April 1, 2021.

For the post of Project Officer-I, the candidates must have completed the CA/ICWA/MBA (Finance) degree from a recognized University. The age limit for this position is 28 years as on April 1, 2021.

Meanwhile the eligible candidate for the Trainee Officer-I job must have completed MBA/MSW/PGDM in HR from a recognized University. The age limit for this vacancy is 25 years as on April 1, 2021.

If you happen to meet the given criteria, you should download and print the prescribed application form available on www.bel-india.in/.

Applicants have to send a set of hard copies of the filled-in application form and a Demand Draft along with the following self-attested photocopies of the documents by post only to: Sr. Dy. Gen. Manager (CS, FTD, HR&A) Bharat Electronics Limited, Plot No. L-1, MIDC Industrial Area, Taloja, Navi Mumbai: 410208, Maharashtra. The hard copy of the application should reach the address latest by May 19, 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here