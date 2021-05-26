Ben-Gurion University Launches MSc in Mechatronics Engineering

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel has invited applications for its newly launched master’s program in mechatronics engineering, which is a combination of electrical engineering, electronics, computer, and mechanical engineering. The duration of the two-year MSc degree is aimed at establishing an advanced background in robotics, control, and estimation theories and carrying out a research project. The application deadline for the course is June 30 and the course will begin in October.

The course offers integration of electrical engineering, electronics, computer, and mechanical engineering.

“The purpose of the programme is to enable students to solve engineering problems between complex areas. It provides the tools necessary for the dynamic analysis of mechanical systems as a basis for the design and implementation of control systems, a systematic understanding of closed-loop control systems, and the design of control loops," the university said in an official notice.

For the course, candidates must have at least a BSc degree in engineering, physics, or computer science, a TOEFL score of at least 85/120 or the equivalent score in an internationally recognized English proficiency exam, GRE is recommended but not required. Candidates will be invited for an online interview for admission to the course.

The tuition for the course is approximately 5,000 dollars per year. Outstanding students may be eligible for scholarships, which cover tuition fees and provide living expenses. Students can apply for scholarships while registering for the online application form.

