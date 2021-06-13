Ben-Gurion University Launches Masters in Environmental Physics and Solar Energy

The Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel will be offering a two-year masters’ degree in environmental physics and solar energy from this academic year onwards. The application process for the masters’ course is ongoing and will conclude on July 1 following which the semester will begin from October 17.

Candidates with BSc Degree in natural sciences or in engineering sciences in disciplines related to physics, mathematics, and chemistry, and to chemical, electrical, mechanical, and materials engineering will be eligible to apply for the exam.

The program is designed for students to gain a deep and diverse understanding and capability in fields related to the environment and natural resources, while also developing their mental flexibility, enabling them to employ methods, terms, and concepts from different areas of research and move between such areas, BGU said in an official statementent.

Emphasis will be given on training students in classical physics areas that are relevant to environmental studies like nonlinear dynamics, continuum mechanics, fluid flow and heat and material transfer, light–matter interaction, semiconductor physics, applied mathematics - asymptotic methods, statistical methods, numerical methods, and other physical sciences-related fields - surface chemistry, optoelectronic properties of materials, and optics.

The tuition will be $34,995 for the two-year program at BGU. Scholarships covering tuition and living expenses will be available to students depending on their merit.

To apply for the program, students can fill out the online application form at the official website of BGU along with required educational documents, ID card and passport. The program is led by the Albert Katz International School for Desert Studies (AKIS), which is located on the BGU campus only. Prior to the admission, an approval by the AKIS program’s teaching committee will be required.

