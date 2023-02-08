The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced that the WBBSE Madhyamik Admit Card 2023 will be made available from February 15. The heads of the institutions may obtain the admit card from the Board’s camp office on February 13. The students will be able to collect the admit cards from their schools on and from February 15. Further, the exam dates for the class 10th boards are scheduled from February 23 to March 4, 2023, from 11.45 am to 3 pm in a single shift. Before the examination commences, the authorities have decided to adopt a new surveillance system during the examination.

Along with CCTV, the board has decided to use an application for security and prevent vandalism at the test centres. Through the app, the board authorities will monitor the test centres and their personnel. The training of the test centres will be conducted by the Regional Officers in charge of Secondary Examinations, District Convenors, Center Secretaries, and Venue Supervisors. On February 12, authorities will connect with test centre personnel via video conference.

The personnel has to use the mobile application on a real-time basis. With the help of concerned technicians, supervisors will use the application on a real-time basis between February 12 to 17. Dates and phases will be notified later on.

School authorities should collect examinees’ admit cards on February 13 between 11 am and 5 pm from the local Camp Offices of the Board. The offices will not submit admit cards to students directly and the concerned person from the school should carry verifiable documents for the school. Education institutions have to start giving admit cards to students from February 15. Candidates may make a formal application to the Regional Council Offices of the Board to advise the board of any inconsistency.

The deadline for raising concerns is February 20. After the aforementioned date, no requests for this rectification will be taken into consideration. The dates for the WBBSE Class 10 board exams are set for February 23 to March 4. Three hours and fifteen minutes will be allotted for the examination, including the time to study the question paper. Candidates can visit the WBBSE website for further information. Students can follow these steps to download the West Bengal Madhyamik exam timetable 2023:

Visit the WBBSE website at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Click the “Madhyamik Pariksha exam link 2023" link on the homepage, wbbse.wb.gov.in

To view the exam dates, click on the West Bengal Madhyamik exam routine pdf

Download and print the West Bengal Madhyamik schedule 2023 for later use

